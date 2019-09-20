Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

This is a contrast between Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 0%. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.
Summary
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.