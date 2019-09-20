Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

This is a contrast between Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 0%. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.