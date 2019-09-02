Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

This is a contrast between Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.94 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.83 beta means Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s volatility is 83.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 4.6 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 143.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.