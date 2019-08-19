Reviewing EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)’s and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s results

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream LLC 11 0.49 N/A -0.59 0.00 Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 24 0.46 N/A 3.47 6.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EnLink Midstream LLC and Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EnLink Midstream LLC and Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9% Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0.00% 28.5% 10.3%

Risk & Volatility

EnLink Midstream LLC is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Competitively, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EnLink Midstream LLC. Its rival Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered EnLink Midstream LLC and Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream LLC 0 3 1 2.25 Plains All American Pipeline L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

EnLink Midstream LLC has a consensus target price of $12.6, and a 62.58% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.21% of EnLink Midstream LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.5% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of EnLink Midstream LLC’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnLink Midstream LLC -4.67% -6.43% -13.36% -13.51% -40.19% 1.16% Plains All American Pipeline L.P. -4.04% -2.22% 1.62% 3.48% -3.1% 18.66%

For the past year EnLink Midstream LLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. beats on 6 of the 8 factors EnLink Midstream LLC.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. Its Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs. The companyÂ’s Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 80 million barrels of crude oil and refined products storage capacity; 32 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 97 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 31 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 6 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. Its Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; purchases cargos at load port and various locations in transit; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and ocean-going vessels; and purchases and sells natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 5 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 820 trucks and 1,065 trailers; and 10,660 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.