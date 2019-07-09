Reviewing EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)’s and Its Competitors results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EnLink Midstream LLC has 71.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 56.94% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.9% of EnLink Midstream LLC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.62% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has EnLink Midstream LLC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.10% -1.90% Industry Average 12.50% 31.76% 11.17%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream LLC N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 406.16M 3.25B 25.59

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for EnLink Midstream LLC and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream LLC 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.40 1.96 1.88 2.28

EnLink Midstream LLC presently has an average price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.40%. The competitors have a potential upside of 9.38%. With higher possible upside potential for EnLink Midstream LLC’s peers, research analysts think EnLink Midstream LLC is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EnLink Midstream LLC and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnLink Midstream LLC 3.26% -8.95% 4.97% -5.79% -32.74% 20.13% Industry Average 4.42% 4.74% 6.87% 11.43% 13.94% 21.23%

Liquidity

EnLink Midstream LLC has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, EnLink Midstream LLC’s peers Current Ratio is 1.12 and has 1.06 Quick Ratio. EnLink Midstream LLC’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EnLink Midstream LLC.

Volatility and Risk

EnLink Midstream LLC has a beta of 2.16 and its 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EnLink Midstream LLC’s peers’ beta is 1.30 which is 29.91% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

EnLink Midstream LLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors EnLink Midstream LLC’s rivals beat EnLink Midstream LLC.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.