Reviewing Eni S.p.A. (E)’s and TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT)’s results

As Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies, Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) and TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eni S.p.A. 33 0.00 N/A 2.66 12.20 TOTAL S.A. 55 0.79 N/A 4.34 12.31

Demonstrates Eni S.p.A. and TOTAL S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. TOTAL S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eni S.p.A. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eni S.p.A. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) and TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eni S.p.A. 0.00% 8.9% 3.7% TOTAL S.A. 0.00% 9.8% 4.4%

Risk & Volatility

Eni S.p.A.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TOTAL S.A. has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eni S.p.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TOTAL S.A. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eni S.p.A. and TOTAL S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 6.2%. 32.1% are Eni S.p.A.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.3% of TOTAL S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eni S.p.A. 0.19% -7.99% -2.78% -7.33% -19.01% 3.08% TOTAL S.A. 1.77% -5.16% -2.61% -6.88% -16.8% 2.43%

For the past year Eni S.p.A. was more bullish than TOTAL S.A.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors TOTAL S.A. beats Eni S.p.A.

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries; gas activities, including purchase, sale, and shipping of liquefied natural gas (LNG); and trading of liquefied petroleum gas. This segment is also involved in the storage and transportation of natural gas; and generation and trading of power. The Refining & Chemicals segment refines petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins; and specialty chemicals comprising elastomer processing. It is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products, including aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations. TOTAL S.A. also develops renewable energies with a focus on solar and biomass. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 11,518 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.