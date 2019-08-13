Reviewing ENGlobal Corporation (ENG)’s and Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s results

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) and Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK), both competing one another are Technical Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGlobal Corporation 1 0.57 N/A -0.20 0.00 Tetra Tech Inc. 67 1.88 N/A 2.72 29.14

Table 1 demonstrates ENGlobal Corporation and Tetra Tech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) and Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGlobal Corporation 0.00% -32.1% -22.5% Tetra Tech Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 8.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.8 beta indicates that ENGlobal Corporation is 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tetra Tech Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Ratings

ENGlobal Corporation and Tetra Tech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGlobal Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tetra Tech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Tetra Tech Inc.’s potential upside is 9.16% and its consensus price target is $87.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ENGlobal Corporation and Tetra Tech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.1% and 91.9% respectively. 0.2% are ENGlobal Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Tetra Tech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ENGlobal Corporation 2.04% 8.93% 32.47% 33.3% -21.88% 75.41% Tetra Tech Inc. -7.96% -0.45% 24.43% 57.24% 32.22% 52.98%

For the past year ENGlobal Corporation was more bullish than Tetra Tech Inc.

Summary

Tetra Tech Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ENGlobal Corporation.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management; and Automation. The Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management. It also provides electrical and instrument installation, technical, maintenance and calibration, and repair services to government, public sector, and international facilities. In addition, this segment offers fabrication services for components; and outsourced personnel services. The Automation segment offers services related to the design, fabrication, and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering systems, information technology, and electrical projects; and designs, assembles, integrates, and services control and instrumentation systems for applications in the energy and processing related industries. This segment serves clients in the petroleum refining, petrochemical, pipeline, production, process, and pulp and paper industries. ENGlobal Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.