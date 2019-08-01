Reviewing EnerSys (ENS)’s and Its Rivals results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EnerSys has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.6% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have EnerSys and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 0.00% 12.90% 5.70% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys N/A 69 19.90 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

EnerSys has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio EnerSys is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for EnerSys and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.44 2.77

The potential upside of the competitors is 78.36%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EnerSys and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnerSys -0.35% 0.19% -1.2% -18.65% -14.25% -12.24% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year EnerSys had bearish trend while EnerSys’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

EnerSys has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, EnerSys’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. EnerSys’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EnerSys.

Volatility and Risk

EnerSys is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.52. Competitively, EnerSys’s peers are 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

EnerSys does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EnerSys’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles. The companyÂ’s reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. In addition, the company offers motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Asia, Australia, and Oceania. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001 to reflect its focus on the energy systems business. EnerSys was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.