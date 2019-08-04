Reviewing Enerplus Corporation (ERF)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Enerplus Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Enerplus Corporation has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Enerplus Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.80% 12.00% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Enerplus Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus Corporation N/A 8 5.79 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Enerplus Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Enerplus Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Enerplus Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.81 2.58 2.55

The potential upside of the peers is 39.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enerplus Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Enerplus Corporation has -14.69% weaker performance while Enerplus Corporation’s rivals have 29.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enerplus Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Enerplus Corporation’s rivals have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enerplus Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enerplus Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus Corporation is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.62. In other hand, Enerplus Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Enerplus Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Enerplus Corporation’s peers beat Enerplus Corporation.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.