Reviewing Enerplus Corporation (ERF)’s and Halcon Resources Corporation (:)’s results

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) and Halcon Resources Corporation (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus Corporation 7 0.13 230.19M 1.14 5.79 Halcon Resources Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enerplus Corporation and Halcon Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Enerplus Corporation and Halcon Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus Corporation 3,265,106,382.98% 19.8% 12% Halcon Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of Enerplus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Halcon Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Enerplus Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69% Halcon Resources Corporation -20.02% -12.77% -89.22% -91.65% -95.91% -90.61%

For the past year Enerplus Corporation was less bearish than Halcon Resources Corporation.

Summary

Enerplus Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Halcon Resources Corporation.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation in February 2012. HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.