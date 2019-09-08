Reviewing Enerplus Corporation (ERF)’s and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s results

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.14 5.79 Camber Energy Inc. 6 6.80 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enerplus Corporation and Camber Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enerplus Corporation and Camber Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12% Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -364.5% 108.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.62 beta indicates that Enerplus Corporation is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Camber Energy Inc.’s 36.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enerplus Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Camber Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Camber Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enerplus Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.3% of Enerplus Corporation shares and 0.4% of Camber Energy Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Enerplus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.68% of Camber Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69% Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61%

For the past year Enerplus Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Camber Energy Inc.

Summary

Enerplus Corporation beats Camber Energy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.