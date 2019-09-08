Reviewing Energy Transfer LP (ET)’s and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s results

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP 15 0.64 N/A 1.23 11.69 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 9.31 N/A 3.92 0.33

Demonstrates Energy Transfer LP and PEDEVCO Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. PEDEVCO Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Transfer LP. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Energy Transfer LP’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PEDEVCO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Energy Transfer LP and PEDEVCO Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2%

Risk and Volatility

Energy Transfer LP has a beta of 1.56 and its 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PEDEVCO Corp.’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Energy Transfer LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Energy Transfer LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PEDEVCO Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Energy Transfer LP and PEDEVCO Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00 PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Energy Transfer LP is $22, with potential upside of 64.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Energy Transfer LP and PEDEVCO Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 0.5% respectively. 1.6% are Energy Transfer LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PEDEVCO Corp. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86% PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34%

For the past year Energy Transfer LP’s stock price has smaller growth than PEDEVCO Corp.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.