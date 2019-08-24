Reviewing Energy Transfer LP (ET)’s and MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s results

Since Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP 15 0.63 N/A 1.23 11.69 MRC Global Inc. 16 0.25 N/A 0.52 29.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Energy Transfer LP and MRC Global Inc. MRC Global Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Energy Transfer LP. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Energy Transfer LP’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of MRC Global Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Energy Transfer LP and MRC Global Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0% MRC Global Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Energy Transfer LP’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.56 beta. Competitively, MRC Global Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Energy Transfer LP is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, MRC Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. MRC Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Energy Transfer LP and MRC Global Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00 MRC Global Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 66.92% for Energy Transfer LP with average target price of $22. MRC Global Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 62.73% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Energy Transfer LP is looking more favorable than MRC Global Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Energy Transfer LP and MRC Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 8.27% respectively. 1.6% are Energy Transfer LP’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are MRC Global Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86% MRC Global Inc. -3.58% -7.67% -6.12% -0.51% -29.77% 27.88%

For the past year Energy Transfer LP was less bullish than MRC Global Inc.

Summary

MRC Global Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Energy Transfer LP.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless, alloy, and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services, such as product testing, manufacturer assessments, multiple daily deliveries, volume purchasing, inventory and zone store management and warehousing, technical support, training, just-in-time delivery, truck stocking, order consolidation, product tagging, and system interfaces. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.