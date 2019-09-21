Reviewing Energy Transfer LP (ET)’s and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)’s results

Both Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer LP 15 0.66 N/A 1.23 11.69 McDermott International Inc. 7 0.04 N/A -15.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Energy Transfer LP and McDermott International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Energy Transfer LP and McDermott International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Risk & Volatility

Energy Transfer LP is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.56. McDermott International Inc.’s 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Energy Transfer LP are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor McDermott International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Energy Transfer LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Energy Transfer LP and McDermott International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer LP 0 0 3 3.00 McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Energy Transfer LP’s upside potential is 65.23% at a $22.67 average price target. McDermott International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 248.26% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that McDermott International Inc. looks more robust than Energy Transfer LP as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Energy Transfer LP and McDermott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 93.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Energy Transfer LP shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of McDermott International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86% McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83%

For the past year Energy Transfer LP has 8.86% stronger performance while McDermott International Inc. has -1.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Energy Transfer LP beats on 9 of the 10 factors McDermott International Inc.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.