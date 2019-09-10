Reviewing Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)’s and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)’s results

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 21.10 N/A -0.30 0.00 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Energy Fuels Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Energy Fuels Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Energy Fuels Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.56% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. had bearish trend while Western Copper and Gold Corporation had bullish trend.