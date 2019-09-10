Reviewing Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)’s and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)’s results

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|3
|21.10
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Energy Fuels Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Energy Fuels Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Energy Fuels Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.56% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|-2.67%
|-41.1%
|-38.51%
|-37.24%
|-37.46%
|-36.14%
|Western Copper and Gold Corporation
|22.06%
|18.79%
|49.33%
|5.35%
|-3.21%
|74.22%
For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. had bearish trend while Western Copper and Gold Corporation had bullish trend.
