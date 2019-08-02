Reviewing Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)’s and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)’s results

Both Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|3
|5.09
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|2
|1.09
|N/A
|0.05
|29.41
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Energy Fuels Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Energy Fuels Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|-2.67%
|-41.1%
|-38.51%
|-37.24%
|-37.46%
|-36.14%
|Sierra Metals Inc.
|-1.9%
|7.15%
|7.14%
|-17.58%
|-42.97%
|-14.77%
For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. was more bearish than Sierra Metals Inc.
Summary
Sierra Metals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Energy Fuels Inc.
