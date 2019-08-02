Reviewing Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)’s and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)’s results

Both Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 5.09 N/A -0.30 0.00 Sierra Metals Inc. 2 1.09 N/A 0.05 29.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Energy Fuels Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Energy Fuels Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. was more bearish than Sierra Metals Inc.

Summary

Sierra Metals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Energy Fuels Inc.