Reviewing Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)’s and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 21.66 N/A -0.30 0.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Energy Fuels Inc. and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Energy Fuels Inc. and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Energy Fuels Inc. and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 37.4% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has 41.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Energy Fuels Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.