Reviewing Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)’s and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s results

We are contrasting Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 19.13 N/A -0.30 0.00 EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Energy Fuels Inc. and EMX Royalty Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.1% of EMX Royalty Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.94% are EMX Royalty Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. had bearish trend while EMX Royalty Corporation had bullish trend.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.