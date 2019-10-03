Reviewing Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)’s and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s results

Both Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 2 0.00 90.30M -0.30 0.00 CONSOL Energy Inc. 17 0.00 26.97M 3.81 5.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Energy Fuels Inc. and CONSOL Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 4,832,494,915.98% 0% 0% CONSOL Energy Inc. 161,497,005.99% 28.4% 3.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Energy Fuels Inc. and CONSOL Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.3%. Competitively, CONSOL Energy Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23%

For the past year CONSOL Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Energy Fuels Inc.

Summary

CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Energy Fuels Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.