Reviewing Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)’s and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)’s results

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 23.03 N/A -0.30 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.08 N/A 1.93 8.31

Table 1 highlights Energy Fuels Inc. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Energy Fuels Inc. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Energy Fuels Inc. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 22.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats Energy Fuels Inc.