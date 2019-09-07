Reviewing Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)’s and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)’s results

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|3
|23.03
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|CONSOL Coal Resources LP
|16
|1.08
|N/A
|1.93
|8.31
Table 1 highlights Energy Fuels Inc. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Energy Fuels Inc. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CONSOL Coal Resources LP
|0.00%
|27.8%
|12.2%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Energy Fuels Inc. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CONSOL Coal Resources LP
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 22.61%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|-2.67%
|-41.1%
|-38.51%
|-37.24%
|-37.46%
|-36.14%
|CONSOL Coal Resources LP
|3.75%
|-0.68%
|-9.48%
|-13.2%
|-0.99%
|-2.25%
For the past year Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats Energy Fuels Inc.
