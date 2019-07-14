Reviewing Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)’s and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s results

Both Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) compete on a level playing field in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Energy Focus Inc.
|1
|0.31
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|6
|1.15
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Energy Focus Inc. and Purple Innovation Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Energy Focus Inc. and Purple Innovation Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Energy Focus Inc.
|0.00%
|-63.4%
|-46.6%
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|0.00%
|-672%
|-6.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Energy Focus Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Purple Innovation Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Energy Focus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Purple Innovation Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Energy Focus Inc. and Purple Innovation Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.5% and 88.5% respectively. Energy Focus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.25% of Purple Innovation Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Energy Focus Inc.
|-8.49%
|-25.52%
|-50.46%
|-57.48%
|-76.51%
|-12.72%
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|5.58%
|32.23%
|18.43%
|28.49%
|-32.71%
|15.62%
For the past year Energy Focus Inc. has -12.72% weaker performance while Purple Innovation Inc. has 15.62% stronger performance.
Summary
Purple Innovation Inc. beats Energy Focus Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.
