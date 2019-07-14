Reviewing Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)’s and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s results

Both Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) compete on a level playing field in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.76 0.00 Purple Innovation Inc. 6 1.15 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Energy Focus Inc. and Purple Innovation Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Energy Focus Inc. and Purple Innovation Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus Inc. 0.00% -63.4% -46.6% Purple Innovation Inc. 0.00% -672% -6.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Energy Focus Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Purple Innovation Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Energy Focus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Purple Innovation Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Energy Focus Inc. and Purple Innovation Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.5% and 88.5% respectively. Energy Focus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.25% of Purple Innovation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Focus Inc. -8.49% -25.52% -50.46% -57.48% -76.51% -12.72% Purple Innovation Inc. 5.58% 32.23% 18.43% 28.49% -32.71% 15.62%

For the past year Energy Focus Inc. has -12.72% weaker performance while Purple Innovation Inc. has 15.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Purple Innovation Inc. beats Energy Focus Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.