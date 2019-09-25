Reviewing Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)’s and Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)’s results

As Home Furnishings & Fixtures businesses, Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) and Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus Inc. 1 0.40 N/A -0.80 0.00 Libbey Inc. 2 0.08 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Energy Focus Inc. and Libbey Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Energy Focus Inc. and Libbey Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus Inc. 0.00% -78.5% -51.2% Libbey Inc. 0.00% -17% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Energy Focus Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Libbey Inc. on the other hand, has 1.9 beta which makes it 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Energy Focus Inc. are 1.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Libbey Inc. has 2 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Libbey Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Focus Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.9% of Energy Focus Inc. shares and 69.9% of Libbey Inc. shares. Energy Focus Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, Libbey Inc. has 12.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Focus Inc. 27.1% 26.42% -15.68% -37.96% -76.51% -15.78% Libbey Inc. 9.03% -6.63% -32.94% -66.67% -76.2% -56.44%

For the past year Energy Focus Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Libbey Inc.

Summary

Libbey Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Energy Focus Inc.

Libbey Inc. designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars, mixing bowls, and washing machine windows. The company also provides ceramic dinnerware products comprising plates, bowls, platters, cups, saucers, and other tabletop accessories; metal flatware consisting of knives, forks, spoons, and serving utensils; and metal hollowware, which consists of serving trays, pitchers, and other metal tabletop accessories. In addition, it distributes fine stemware and other drinkware assortments; upscale serve ware, decorative products, stemware, and drinkware for finer dining establishments; porcelain and bone China products; and tabletop and giftware products. The company offers its products under the Libbey, Libbey Signature, Masters Reserve, World Tableware, Syracuse China, Crisa, Royal Leerdam, and Crisal Glass brand names. It markets its products to foodservice distributors, mass merchants, department stores, retail distributors, national retail chains, specialty housewares stores, candle and food packers, decorators, breweries, distilleries, craft industries, gourmet food-packing companies, and companies using glass containers for candle and floral applications. Libbey Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.