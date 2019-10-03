Reviewing Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)’s and Its Peers results

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) is a company in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Energy Focus Inc. has 12.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.98% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Energy Focus Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Energy Focus Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus Inc. 1,936,403,508.77% -78.50% -51.20% Industry Average 5.40% 15.29% 6.69%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Energy Focus Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus Inc. 8.83M N/A 0.00 Industry Average 116.54M 2.16B 15.15

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Energy Focus Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Focus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.00 2.18

As a group, Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies have a potential upside of 134.55%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Energy Focus Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Focus Inc. 27.1% 26.42% -15.68% -37.96% -76.51% -15.78% Industry Average 6.46% 8.34% 18.64% 28.00% 36.18% 41.22%

For the past year Energy Focus Inc. has -15.78% weaker performance while Energy Focus Inc.’s peers have 41.22% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Energy Focus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Energy Focus Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.16 and has 3.07 Quick Ratio. Energy Focus Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Focus Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Focus Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Competitively, Energy Focus Inc.’s peers are 16.82% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Energy Focus Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Energy Focus Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.