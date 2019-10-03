Reviewing Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)’s and Its Peers results

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) is a company in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Energy Focus Inc. has 12.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.98% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Energy Focus Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.45% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Energy Focus Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Energy Focus Inc.
|1,936,403,508.77%
|-78.50%
|-51.20%
|Industry Average
|5.40%
|15.29%
|6.69%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Energy Focus Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Energy Focus Inc.
|8.83M
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|116.54M
|2.16B
|15.15
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Energy Focus Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Energy Focus Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.25
|2.00
|2.18
As a group, Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies have a potential upside of 134.55%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Energy Focus Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Energy Focus Inc.
|27.1%
|26.42%
|-15.68%
|-37.96%
|-76.51%
|-15.78%
|Industry Average
|6.46%
|8.34%
|18.64%
|28.00%
|36.18%
|41.22%
For the past year Energy Focus Inc. has -15.78% weaker performance while Energy Focus Inc.’s peers have 41.22% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Energy Focus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Energy Focus Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.16 and has 3.07 Quick Ratio. Energy Focus Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Focus Inc.
Volatility and Risk
Energy Focus Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Competitively, Energy Focus Inc.’s peers are 16.82% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.
Dividends
Energy Focus Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Energy Focus Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
