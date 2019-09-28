Reviewing Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)’s and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s results

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile S.A. 4 0.00 526.69M 0.48 9.50 DTE Energy Company 130 4.80 181.93M 6.06 20.98

Table 1 highlights Enel Chile S.A. and DTE Energy Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. DTE Energy Company has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile S.A. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Enel Chile S.A.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of DTE Energy Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enel Chile S.A. and DTE Energy Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile S.A. 12,343,043,284.67% 13.5% 6.4% DTE Energy Company 139,838,585.70% 10.7% 3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enel Chile S.A. are 1 and 1. Competitively, DTE Energy Company has 0.7 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enel Chile S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DTE Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Enel Chile S.A. and DTE Energy Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 DTE Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25

DTE Energy Company on the other hand boasts of a $133 consensus target price and a 0.38% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.4% of Enel Chile S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of DTE Energy Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of DTE Energy Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Chile S.A. 2.91% -2.54% -8% -13.37% -11.54% -7.07% DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24%

For the past year Enel Chile S.A. had bearish trend while DTE Energy Company had bullish trend.

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats on 9 of the 14 factors Enel Chile S.A.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.