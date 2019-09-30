Reviewing Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA)’s and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)’s results

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Americas S.A. 8 1.67 656.21M 1.02 8.13 Spark Energy Inc. 10 0.00 11.39M 0.30 36.11

In table 1 we can see Enel Americas S.A. and Spark Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spark Energy Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Enel Americas S.A. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Enel Americas S.A.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enel Americas S.A. and Spark Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Americas S.A. 7,756,619,385.34% 18.1% 4.4% Spark Energy Inc. 112,996,031.75% 10.8% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.58 beta indicates that Enel Americas S.A. is 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Spark Energy Inc. has a -0.4 beta and it is 140.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enel Americas S.A. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Spark Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Spark Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enel Americas S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.7% of Enel Americas S.A. shares and 78.9% of Spark Energy Inc. shares. Enel Americas S.A.’s share held by insiders are 62%. Competitively, 20.7% are Spark Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Americas S.A. -1.55% -5.28% -4.29% -18.48% -5.82% -7.51% Spark Energy Inc. -0.64% -2.58% 17.51% 33.74% 18.27% 47.24%

For the past year Enel Americas S.A. had bearish trend while Spark Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enel Americas S.A. beats on 8 of the 13 factors Spark Energy Inc.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.