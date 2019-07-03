Reviewing Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA)’s and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)’s results

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Americas S.A. 9 0.72 N/A 1.03 7.62 Evergy Inc. 58 3.03 N/A 2.31 25.24

In table 1 we can see Enel Americas S.A. and Evergy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Evergy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Enel Americas S.A. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Enel Americas S.A.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Evergy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4% Evergy Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.51 shows that Enel Americas S.A. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evergy Inc.’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enel Americas S.A. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Evergy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Enel Americas S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Evergy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of Enel Americas S.A. shares and 86.2% of Evergy Inc. shares. Enel Americas S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 62%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Evergy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Americas S.A. -6.09% -11.98% -22.56% -0.88% -24.86% -11.88% Evergy Inc. 1.93% 0.73% -0.41% -0.24% 7.42% 2.54%

For the past year Enel Americas S.A. has -11.88% weaker performance while Evergy Inc. has 2.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Evergy Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Enel Americas S.A.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.