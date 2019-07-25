Reviewing Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA)’s and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN)’s results

As Electric Utilities businesses, Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Americas S.A. 9 0.70 N/A 1.03 7.62 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 22 0.00 N/A 2.14 8.73

In table 1 we can see Enel Americas S.A. and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Americas S.A. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Enel Americas S.A.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 46% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

Enel Americas S.A. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Enel Americas S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima's Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enel Americas S.A. and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 18.6% respectively. Enel Americas S.A.’s share held by insiders are 62%. Insiders Comparatively, held 52.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Americas S.A. -6.09% -11.98% -22.56% -0.88% -24.86% -11.88% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima -1.37% 5.72% -35.61% -22.49% -55.63% -30.97%

For the past year Enel Americas S.A. was less bearish than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima beats Enel Americas S.A.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.