Reviewing Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)’s and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s results

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.69 N/A 0.02 263.33 Slack Technologies Inc. 33 25.92 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Its rival Slack Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Slack Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 32.28%. Competitively the consensus target price of Slack Technologies Inc. is $35.67, which is potential 43.14% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Slack Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 42.5% respectively. About 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Slack Technologies Inc.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.