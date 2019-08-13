Reviewing Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)’s and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)’s results

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.61 N/A 0.02 263.33 RealPage Inc. 61 6.21 N/A 0.37 167.96

In table 1 we can see Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RealPage Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.2 shows that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RealPage Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, RealPage Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. RealPage Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and RealPage Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.56% and an $7.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of RealPage Inc. is $68, which is potential 11.70% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than RealPage Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and RealPage Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 88.2% respectively. 3.7% are Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, RealPage Inc. has 12.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while RealPage Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.