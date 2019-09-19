Reviewing Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s results

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 0.47 N/A 0.02 263.33 QAD Inc. 32 2.92 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and QAD Inc. QAD Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than QAD Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is $7.5, with potential upside of 94.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and QAD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 11.32%. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, QAD Inc. has 76.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -28.72% weaker performance while QAD Inc. has 11.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors QAD Inc. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.