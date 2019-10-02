Reviewing Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)’s and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s results

As Application Software companies, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 -1.10 65.56M 0.02 263.33 Paycom Software Inc. 232 2.34 48.52M 2.45 98.23

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. Paycom Software Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than Paycom Software Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1,374,625,207.05% 0% 0% Paycom Software Inc. 20,954,437.49% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paycom Software Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Paycom Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Paycom Software Inc. is $209, which is potential 0.51% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -28.72% weaker performance while Paycom Software Inc. has 96.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.