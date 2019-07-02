Reviewing Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)’s and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s results

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.61 N/A 0.02 275.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 2.91 N/A 0.38 44.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta means Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.02 beta which makes it 2.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 56.90% and an $7.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 3.49% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -25.56% weaker performance while Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 8.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.