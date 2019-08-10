Reviewing Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)’s and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s results

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.65 N/A 0.02 263.33 Domo Inc. 33 4.82 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Domo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Domo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Domo Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Domo Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 56.58%. Competitively Domo Inc. has an average price target of $41.5, with potential upside of 60.29%. The results provided earlier shows that Domo Inc. appears more favorable than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of Domo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Domo Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Domo Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Domo Inc. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.