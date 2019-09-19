Reviewing Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)’s and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s results

As Application Software companies, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 0.51 N/A 0.02 263.33 Box Inc. 18 3.92 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Box Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Risk and Volatility

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Box Inc. has a 1.35 beta which is 35.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Box Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Box Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and Box Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$7.5 is Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 79.00%. Meanwhile, Box Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 3.69%. The results provided earlier shows that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Box Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares and 67.6% of Box Inc. shares. About 3.7% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Box Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Box Inc. has weaker performance than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.