Reviewing ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)’s and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s results

Both ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.77 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.1% -240% Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1%

Liquidity

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 284.62% and an $6 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.7% and 11.3%. About 3.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Sensus Healthcare Inc. has 18.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0% Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66%

Summary

Sensus Healthcare Inc. beats ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.