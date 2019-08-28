Reviewing ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)’s and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s results

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 29 5.72 N/A 0.91 36.24

In table 1 we can see ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.1% -240% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 18% 15.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has 4.9 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 282.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.7% and 80.2% respectively. About 3.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has 17.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97%

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. beats ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.