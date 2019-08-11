Reviewing ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)’s and Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s results

Both ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00 Lakeland Industries Inc. 12 0.93 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Lakeland Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.1% -240% Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Lakeland Industries Inc. has 5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lakeland Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Lakeland Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lakeland Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 341.18% for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. with consensus target price of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63% of Lakeland Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Lakeland Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0% Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78%

Summary

Lakeland Industries Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.