Reviewing ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)’s and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)’s results

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00 Alcon Inc. 59 3.99 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Alcon Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.1% -240% Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and Alcon Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alcon Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 292.16% at a $6 average target price. On the other hand, Alcon Inc.’s potential upside is 15.33% and its average target price is $68.6. Based on the data delivered earlier, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Alcon Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares and 47.68% of Alcon Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.28% of Alcon Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0% Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22%

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alcon Inc. beats ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.