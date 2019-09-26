Reviewing Endologix Inc. (ELGX)’s and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix Inc. 6 0.48 N/A -8.78 0.00 Biomerica Inc. 3 5.77 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Endologix Inc. and Biomerica Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix Inc. 0.00% -231.2% -26.4% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Risk and Volatility

Endologix Inc.’s 0.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Biomerica Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Endologix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Biomerica Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Biomerica Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endologix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.4% of Endologix Inc. shares and 1.3% of Biomerica Inc. shares. Endologix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, 1.3% are Biomerica Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endologix Inc. 1.62% -6.76% 7.81% -8.48% -85.95% -3.63% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year Endologix Inc. had bearish trend while Biomerica Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Biomerica Inc. beats Endologix Inc.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.