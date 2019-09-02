Reviewing Endo International plc (ENDP)’s and Its Competitors results

As Drug Manufacturers – Other company, Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Endo International plc has 97.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 38.88% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Endo International plc has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Endo International plc and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endo International plc 0.00% 170.90% -5.30% Industry Average 13.35% 91.75% 29.87%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Endo International plc and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Endo International plc N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 19.69M 147.47M 76.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Endo International plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endo International plc 2 4 2 2.25 Industry Average 2.00 2.75 1.63 2.62

Endo International plc currently has a consensus target price of $8.5, suggesting a potential upside of 258.65%. As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Other companies have a potential upside of 85.06%. Given Endo International plc’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endo International plc has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Endo International plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endo International plc -3.94% -30.94% -58.29% -66.88% -73.93% -56.58% Industry Average 3.08% 37.89% 56.79% 38.93% 72.98% 53.54%

For the past year Endo International plc had bearish trend while Endo International plc’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endo International plc are 1.3 and 1.1. Competitively, Endo International plc’s peers have 3.03 and 2.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. Endo International plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endo International plc.

Volatility and Risk

Endo International plc has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Endo International plc’s peers are 13.67% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

Endo International plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Endo International plc’s peers beat Endo International plc.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. Its U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The companyÂ’s U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment offers pain management products, such as Lidoderm, OPAN ER, Percocet, and Voltare Gel. This segment also provides Supprelin LA for central precocious puberty treatment; XIAFLEX for treating PeyronieÂ’s and DupuytrenÂ’s contracture diseases; Fortesta Gel for hypogonadism treatment; Testim Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; Frova for migraine headaches; Valstar, a sterile solution for intravesical instillation of valrubicin; Vantas for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer; Aveed for the treatment of low testosterone; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet; and NASCOBAL, a nasal spray. Its International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, womenÂ’s health, and oncology; generic, branded generic, and over-the-counter products in the areas of dermatology and anti-infectives; and healthcare services, products, and solutions to hospitals, pharmacies, and practitioners, as well as for government healthcare programs. The company also provides injectables for the treatment of pain, anti-infectives, cardiovascular, and other therapeutics areas. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.