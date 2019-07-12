Reviewing Endo International plc (ENDP)’s and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s results

As Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endo International plc 8 0.29 N/A -4.27 0.00 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 2.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Endo International plc and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Endo International plc and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endo International plc 0.00% 170.9% -5.3% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -7.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.03 beta means Endo International plc’s volatility is 3.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.25 beta which is 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endo International plc are 1.3 and 1.1. Competitively, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.1 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endo International plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Endo International plc and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endo International plc 1 6 3 2.30 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Endo International plc’s upside potential is 171.95% at a $11.15 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Endo International plc and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 32.4%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Endo International plc shares. Comparatively, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 41.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endo International plc -18.97% -12.32% -37.07% -50.93% 6.43% -9.32% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.4% -5.88% -4.11% -5.19% -6.35% -7.13%

For the past year Endo International plc was more bearish than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. Its U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The companyÂ’s U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment offers pain management products, such as Lidoderm, OPAN ER, Percocet, and Voltare Gel. This segment also provides Supprelin LA for central precocious puberty treatment; XIAFLEX for treating PeyronieÂ’s and DupuytrenÂ’s contracture diseases; Fortesta Gel for hypogonadism treatment; Testim Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; Frova for migraine headaches; Valstar, a sterile solution for intravesical instillation of valrubicin; Vantas for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer; Aveed for the treatment of low testosterone; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet; and NASCOBAL, a nasal spray. Its International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, womenÂ’s health, and oncology; generic, branded generic, and over-the-counter products in the areas of dermatology and anti-infectives; and healthcare services, products, and solutions to hospitals, pharmacies, and practitioners, as well as for government healthcare programs. The company also provides injectables for the treatment of pain, anti-infectives, cardiovascular, and other therapeutics areas. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. It marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. The companyÂ’s product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. Its pre-approval products consist of Methotrexate injection for treating active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis; and Totect injection for emergency oncology intervention, which helps to reverse the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy in case of extravasation. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc, Nordic Group B.V., and Cumberland Emerging Technologies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.