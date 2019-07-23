Reviewing Endo International plc (ENDP)’s and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)’s results

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endo International plc 7 0.24 N/A -4.27 0.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 2.85 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Endo International plc and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Endo International plc and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endo International plc 0.00% 170.9% -5.3% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.03 shows that Endo International plc is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Endo International plc has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endo International plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Endo International plc and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endo International plc 2 5 3 2.30 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Endo International plc’s consensus target price is $10.65, while its potential upside is 239.17%. Competitively the consensus target price of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $24.67, which is potential 29.03% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Endo International plc looks more robust than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Endo International plc and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 48.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Endo International plc’s shares. Competitively, 22% are Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endo International plc -18.97% -12.32% -37.07% -50.93% 6.43% -9.32% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.78% 1.97% -10.99% -1.76% 31.58% 6.58%

For the past year Endo International plc had bearish trend while Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Endo International plc.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. Its U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The companyÂ’s U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment offers pain management products, such as Lidoderm, OPAN ER, Percocet, and Voltare Gel. This segment also provides Supprelin LA for central precocious puberty treatment; XIAFLEX for treating PeyronieÂ’s and DupuytrenÂ’s contracture diseases; Fortesta Gel for hypogonadism treatment; Testim Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; Frova for migraine headaches; Valstar, a sterile solution for intravesical instillation of valrubicin; Vantas for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer; Aveed for the treatment of low testosterone; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet; and NASCOBAL, a nasal spray. Its International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, womenÂ’s health, and oncology; generic, branded generic, and over-the-counter products in the areas of dermatology and anti-infectives; and healthcare services, products, and solutions to hospitals, pharmacies, and practitioners, as well as for government healthcare programs. The company also provides injectables for the treatment of pain, anti-infectives, cardiovascular, and other therapeutics areas. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates in two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures. It also provides lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection for newborn babies; syringe products, which include critical care drugs, such as morphine, atropine, calcium chloride, dextrose, epinephrine, lidocaine, and sodium bicarbonate for emergency use in hospital settings; lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures; ketorolac for acute pain management; and procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. Further, it develops Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product candidate that is intended to be used for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. Additionally, the company has a pipeline of 20 generic and proprietary product candidates in various stages of development for various indications. Its products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings, and primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The company was established in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.