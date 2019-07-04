Reviewing Endava plc (DAVA)’s and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s results

As Business Software & Services businesses, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava plc 29 0.00 N/A 0.44 76.80 NetScout Systems Inc. 26 2.22 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava plc 0.00% 0% 0% NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.5%

Liquidity

Endava plc has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, NetScout Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Endava plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NetScout Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Endava plc and NetScout Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00 NetScout Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.71% for Endava plc with consensus price target of $37.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Endava plc and NetScout Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.4% and 0%. 3.68% are Endava plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of NetScout Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endava plc 4.23% 20.89% 43.73% 41.09% 0% 39.92% NetScout Systems Inc. -4.35% -6.92% -2.41% -4.42% -2.55% 11.55%

For the past year Endava plc has stronger performance than NetScout Systems Inc.

Summary

Endava plc beats NetScout Systems Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.