Reviewing Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE)’s and Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)’s results

Both Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) and Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Wire Corporation 56 0.88 N/A 3.83 14.03 Sanmina Corporation 30 0.26 N/A 1.58 19.78

In table 1 we can see Encore Wire Corporation and Sanmina Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sanmina Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Wire Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Encore Wire Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Encore Wire Corporation and Sanmina Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Wire Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 10.1% Sanmina Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.4 beta indicates that Encore Wire Corporation is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sanmina Corporation is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Encore Wire Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Sanmina Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Encore Wire Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sanmina Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.1% of Encore Wire Corporation shares and 92.9% of Sanmina Corporation shares. 2.1% are Encore Wire Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Sanmina Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Wire Corporation -5.12% -11.15% -1.32% 7.19% 14.57% 7.19% Sanmina Corporation -3.56% -2.59% -3.5% 22.57% 2.7% 29.55%

For the past year Encore Wire Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sanmina Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Encore Wire Corporation beats Sanmina Corporation.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules. The company offers its services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, computing and storage, multimedia, industrial and semiconductor capital equipment, defense and aerospace, medical, energy and clean technology, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.