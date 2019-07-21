Reviewing Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE)’s and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK)’s results

Both Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Wire Corporation 56 0.87 N/A 3.83 14.03 Qualstar Corporation 6 0.91 N/A 0.71 7.35

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Encore Wire Corporation and Qualstar Corporation. Qualstar Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Wire Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Encore Wire Corporation is presently more expensive than Qualstar Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Encore Wire Corporation and Qualstar Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Wire Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 10.1% Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Encore Wire Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. In other hand, Qualstar Corporation has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Encore Wire Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qualstar Corporation are 3.6 and 2.6 respectively. Encore Wire Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Qualstar Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Encore Wire Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 17.7% of Qualstar Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Encore Wire Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 37.62% of Qualstar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Wire Corporation -5.12% -11.15% -1.32% 7.19% 14.57% 7.19% Qualstar Corporation 4.48% -8.77% -11.36% 2.15% -47.28% -0.38%

For the past year Encore Wire Corporation had bullish trend while Qualstar Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Encore Wire Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Qualstar Corporation.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.