Reviewing Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

Both Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 3.00 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 highlights Encore Capital Group Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Encore Capital Group Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Encore Capital Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Victory Capital Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Encore Capital Group Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Encore Capital Group Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $21.5, which is potential 26.84% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.5%. About 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Encore Capital Group Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.