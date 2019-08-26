Reviewing Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Both Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.81 N/A 4.76 7.56 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Encore Capital Group Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Encore Capital Group Inc. has a 13.51% upside potential and an average price target of $40.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.