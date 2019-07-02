Reviewing Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s results

Both Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 30 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.37 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.06 N/A 1.71 12.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Encore Capital Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCastle Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Encore Capital Group Inc. has a 19.22% upside potential and a consensus price target of $40.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares and 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats StoneCastle Financial Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.