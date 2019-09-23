Reviewing Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.88 N/A 1.09 13.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Volatility and Risk

Encore Capital Group Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Competitively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Encore Capital Group Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.1% respectively. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, 0.8% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.