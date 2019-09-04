Reviewing Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s results

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.82 N/A 4.76 7.56 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Encore Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.28%. Insiders held 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.