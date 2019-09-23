Reviewing Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)’s and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.14 N/A 0.90 15.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Encore Capital Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Encore Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.